Posted: Mar 17, 2023 3:11 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2023 3:12 PM

Chase McNutt

As mentioned a couple times recently, the OKWU men basketball season came to an end on March 7th at the hands of OUAZ who is still kicking along in the final four now, with a matchup with 1-seeded College of Idaho. We previously talked about Austin Poling and Brandon Bird who are two seniors that produced a ton for the Eagles and are now on their way out of the door.

Returning next year though, OKWU brings back 4 of their 5 starters, including former KCAC player of the year in Jaden Lietzke, and the KCAC defensive player of the year in Derrick Talton Jr. Eagle head coach Donnie Bostwick had this to say about his expectations for the rotation next season.

Eagles will have Kaleb Stokes, Talton, Lietzke, Taylen Miller, Dylan Phillip, Amari Woods, Blake Hamblin and Aaron Paulukaitis returning as guys who all played meaningful minutes for Wesleyan this season.