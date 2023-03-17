Posted: Mar 17, 2023 3:29 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2023 3:29 PM

Chase McNutt

The Washington County Commissioners agenda for their regular weekly meeting has been released, it shows that on Monday morning. They’ll kick start the meeting with a request of approval of allocation of alcoholic beverage tax from the treasurer’s office that was certified on March 10th.

They will also acknowledge receipt of a letter to Annette Smith from Yvonne House regarding receiving officers , and a fully-executed original signature page of C-PACE program agreement, before ending the meeting with covering bi-monthly consumable items report for the month of February.

The commissioners meet every Monday at 9 am at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in room 201.