Posted: Mar 20, 2023 4:33 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2023 4:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Senator Markwayne Mullin will host his first telephone town hall event as a United States Senator on Tuesday, March 21st at 6:30 p.m. During the call, Mullin will provide a legislative update and answer live questions from constituents.

“I’m excited to announce my first telephone town hall event as a United States Senator,” said Senator Mullin. “Telephone town halls are a great way for Oklahomans across the state to receive an update on my work in Washington, and speak with me directly about the issues that matter most to them. I encourage all Oklahomans to join this important conversation.”

Details for participating in the call are below:

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m. CT

Dial In: (855) 614-0277

Due to the anticipated size of this event, all participating Oklahomans are encouraged to dial into the telephone town hall 5-10 minutes early to get connected. For all press inquiries, please contact: Kate_Currie@mullin.senate.gov or Grace_Farmer@mullin.senate.gov.