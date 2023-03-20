News
Osage Co
Pawhuska School Board Approves Auditor, Software System
The Pawhuska School Board met for its monthly meeting and approved a 2022-23 audit contract with Bledsoe, Hewett & Gullekson.
Superintendent David Cash talks about why an audit firm needs to be hard while also praising his staff.
The school board also voted to continue its agreement with Municipal Accounting Systems for the 2023-24 school year for $9,220.50. The Board also approved to surplus a bus.
The Pawhuska School Board normally meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
