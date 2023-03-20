Posted: Mar 20, 2023 6:04 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2023 6:07 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville Kiddie Park held a rally on Monday night in downtown Bartlesville to update the public on the current plans and everything going on with the Kiddie Park. Ken Johnson, Board member and project manager, gave a presentation consisting of what is currently new with the Kiddie Park.

Johnson started by announcing that the park will be operating under a new logo effective immediately, then that the park has signed a new 50-year lease with the city. They are also planning to expand the park with the addition of the area North of the park. Johnson also announced a new Dragon themed ride would be coming to the park this summer.

They have also updated and redone the boat pool, and by popular demand, have readded the bells for kids to pull on the boats. Johnson then laid out the future for the Kiddie Park, starting with park refurbishment. New fencing, black top, and more rides will all fall under the refurbishment stage.

There is one thing that Johnson said is really important to him in the future of the Kiddie Park.

Johnson finished his speech by telling how you can get involved with helping anyway that you can, and you can do that by calling 918-336-5337 or email KiddieParkBartlesville@gmail.com