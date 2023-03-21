Posted: Mar 21, 2023 2:26 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2023 2:28 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Board of Education spotlights the achievemnts of students and athletes prio to their board meetings.

On Monday, the board recognized Senior Joyce Yang for being named Acedemic All State.

Bartlesville Bruin Jr. David Castillo was given a plaque at Monday night's Bartlesville Board of Education meeting. Castillo set the record for most career point scored in Bartlesville High School history-- and he has another year left to play for the Bruins!

BHS Boys and Girls Swim Teams