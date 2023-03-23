Posted: Mar 23, 2023 10:36 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2023 12:03 PM

Tom Davis

The victim of the shooting at the Brookhaven Apartments has been identified as 32-year-old Codie Edward King of Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Police Department responded to a shooting that had taken place at 3:42 am on Wednesday in the 1400 Block of Southwest Santa Fe (Brookhaven Apartments). Once officers arrived on scene they located the body of Codie Edward King inside of an apartment.