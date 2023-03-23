News
Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 23, 2023 10:36 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2023 12:03 PM
Victim Fatal Shooting ID'd
The victim of the shooting at the Brookhaven Apartments has been identified as 32-year-old Codie Edward King of Bartlesville.
The Bartlesville Police Department responded to a shooting that had taken place at 3:42 am on Wednesday in the 1400 Block of Southwest Santa Fe (Brookhaven Apartments). Once officers arrived on scene they located the body of Codie Edward King inside of an apartment.
According to Bartlesville Police Capt Andrew Ward, BPD is looking for three people of interest in an alleged shooting that took place early Wednesday morning: Joshua Brown AKA “Breezy,” Amber King and Colton Patch Tallchief. If anyone has information they are asked to contact our dispatch center at (918) 338-4001.
