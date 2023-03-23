Posted: Mar 23, 2023 11:32 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2023 11:36 AM

Tom Davis

Osage County is beaming with pride as one of their own is now on American Idol.

Phil Kane is the son of Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice M. John Kane IV and Cynthia Kane. Cynthia appears on the TV show PIONEER WOMAN with Ree Drummond.

Phil is a student at Belmont College where he is studying music. Kane played a song for the judges about Osage County.

American Idol airs on ABC TV.