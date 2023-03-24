Posted: Mar 24, 2023 9:17 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2023 9:35 AM

Tom Davis

Abortion, pot and driver's licenses for illegal immigrants were the top three topics in our CAPITOL CALL powered by Phillips 66 on KWON on Friday morning.

State Senator Julie Daniels said, "The Supreme Court took the 1910 abortion law and inserted their own words--the life of the mother, not mentioning the child-instead of sending in back to the legislature." Daniels is outraged that the court created "a right" by their action, which is something only the legislature cane do.

State Representative Judd Strom weighed in on some new bills regulating the medical marijuana industry. Lawmakers are reviewing bills that would do everything from allowing municipalities to rule on where those businesses can operate in their towns up to shifting the safety of the machinery used to irrigate and otherwise enhance the growth, cultivation and/or harvesting of the plants from the OMMA to the Labor Commission.

State Representative John B. Kane was relieved to see the bill that would allow person who have migrated to Oklahoma illegally from another county to get a special driver's license did not come up. Under the proposed SB 669, authored by Senator Michael Brooks, immigrants who are not legal residents but pay taxes could get a driver’s license that is valid for four years. The license could not be used to prove citizenship or register to vote.