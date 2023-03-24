SB 440 – directs OMMA to create rules limiting the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) potency of medical marijuana and related products sold in dispensaries to no more than 1,000 mg of delta-9 THC per package for edible products; 5 mg of delta-8 THC or any other THC isomer or analogue that occurs naturally in cannabis per package for edibles; or an action level of 1.0 parts per million of any THC isomer, THC analogue, or any other cannabinoid that does not occur naturally in cannabis per package of edibles. The director may impose further THC limits for edibles for patients under 18 and will limit minors’ access to THC vape products.

