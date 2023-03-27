Posted: Mar 27, 2023 9:22 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2023 9:22 AM

Tom Davis

Light It Up Blue 2023 5K and Fun Run for Paths to Independence is Saturday, April 22, at 8am.

Alicia Gallamrore and Christina Scott appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to talk about the event and the school.

Registration for Light it Up Blue is underway. The Packet Pick-Up for participants wil be at PTI 4:30-6:00 pm, April 21, 2023 , at the school at4620 E. Frank Phillips Blvd., Bartlesville, OK. Registration information can be found at https://www.pathstoindependence.org/LIUB-registration.php

Pinwheels for PTI is a pre-event and a fun way to bring awareness for Light it Up Blue. Find out more at: https://www.pathstoindependence.org/LIUB-registration.php#!/Pinwheels-for-PTI/p/541556181/category=113324032

Paths to Independence is dedicated to providing educational and support services to children and adults with autism spectrum disorders and their families.