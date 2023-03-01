Posted: Mar 27, 2023 2:14 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2023 2:14 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual business awards.

You can nominate a business or individual for either Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, the Tom Shoemake Leadership Award, the Ernie McAnaw Female Business Leader Award or the Jim Gillie Outstanding Citizen Award. These honors will be presented to recipients at the Chambers upcoming Annual Awards and Gala on Tuesday, June 6.

To read about last year's winner, click here. Pictured right are last year's award winners.

To make a nomination, click this link.