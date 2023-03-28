Posted: Mar 28, 2023 11:52 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2023 11:52 AM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville City Planning Commission is set to meet for their monthly meeting this Tuesday night with only one item of discussion on the agenda. They will start with citizens to be heard, if they have any, then will move over to a public hearing to consider and take action on an application from John Gorman from Gorman Construction.

The application is for approval of an amendment to an existing planned unit development (PUD) and its restrictions of approval for a PUD site development plan for a major shopping area PUD, located south of Nowata Rd, between Jefferson and Silver Lake Road.

The meeting is at 5:30 pm tonight at City Hall at 401 South Johnstone Ave.