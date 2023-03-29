Posted: Mar 29, 2023 11:33 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2023 11:33 AM

Dalton Spence

The City of Pawhuska is accepting applications for certified lifeguards for the 2023 pool season. This year the City of Pawhuska if offering to reimburse for the cost of the lifeguard certification classes but individuals will need to be employed for the entire summer and meet employment expectations.

Lifeguard certification classes are being held in Bartlesville at the YMCA and Ponca City RecPlex.

Applications are available at City Hall, 118 W Main.