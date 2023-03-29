Posted: Mar 29, 2023 3:22 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2023 3:22 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library is sponsoring gardening classes starting in April. All classes start at 6:00 p.m. at the library, located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave. Below is a list of classes as presented in the City of Bartlesville's "City Beat."

April 11

Meeting Room C Annual VS Perennial

Betty Turner will share her favorite annuals and perennials that perform well and require little attention after being planted. Native plants and drought-tolerant choices will also be discussed. Attendees will receive a list of the plants presented.

April 18

Meeting Room C Backyard Landscaping

Don Martin will discuss the OSU Oklahoma proven program and his favorite backyard landscape plants. He will also share photos and experiences from a recent trip to Keukenhof, one of the world's largest flower gardens located in the Netherlands.

April 25

Meeting Room C Growing Vegetables

Laura Riley will share some of the soil and pest challenges she has experienced over the years and discuss what has and hasn't worked in her vegetable garden.

May 2

Meeting Room C Soil Importance

Neil Loftis will discuss soil properties, the importance of soil testing, and how to obtain and submit a soil test to the OSU Extension office. Identifying the right fertilizers and determining the correct application rates will be presented.

May 9

Meeting Room C Integrated Pest Management

Susan Henning will discuss IPM, an environmentally sensitive approach to prevent pests before they occur. IPM can help maintain healthy plants and resist pests by using physical, cultural, and biological methods in lieu of some traditional, and potentially harmful, chemical pesticides. Not all pesticides are "bad." Some chemical pesticides are IPM compatible, pest specific, safe for non-target beneficial insects, and safe for the environment.