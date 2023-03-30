Posted: Mar 30, 2023 1:26 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2023 2:02 PM

Ty Loftis

Nowata Schools recently held a town hall event to discuss the possibility of moving to a four-day school week. Superintedent Chris Tanner moderated the event and said each spring teachers from campus get together to plan the calendar for the next school year.

At this year's meeting, one of the teachers proposed the four-day option and after posting a survey to judge community interest, it was clear there should be discussion on the topic. Tanner goes on to explain what a new four-day calendar would look like.

Tanner said Nowata Public Schools currently has 18 emergency certified teachers who are employed at the school. Emergency certified teachers don't always have a degree in education and they must get re-apply each year. Tanner said he would like to get as many certified teachers as possible and while he is nuetral in making the decision, he believes by going to a four-day school week, the school would get more of those certified teachers.

Tanner said the survey will be available on the Nowata Public Schools website through Thursday, April 6th and those results will be shared at the next school board meeting.