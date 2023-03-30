Posted: Mar 30, 2023 3:07 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2023 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala is slated to take place on Thursday, April 20th, but the registration deadline of next Friday is closing in.

The event, set to take place at the Springs Event Center, will begin at 5:30 and to purchase tickets or reserve a table, go to skiatookchamber.com. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner to be served at 6 p.m.

Additionally, the Rotary Club of Skiatook has scheduled this year's sasquatch shootout for Saturday, April 15th at the Longshot Ranch in Avant. The sign-up fee is $90 per person or $360 for a team. On the day of, you can sign up for $100 per person. Each participant must provide their own shotgun and for questions, you can call Steve Moyer at 918-396-3379.