News
Oklahoma
Posted: Mar 31, 2023 9:47 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2023 9:47 AM
CAPITOL CALL Powered by Phillips 66 3-31-23
Tom Davis
Friday's CAPITOL CALL powered by Phillips 66 spotlighted education bills, the state budget and the possible return of Panasonic looking for another deal from the State of Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma State Senate on Thursday gave passage to its historic $700 million education package. And, according to State Representative Judd Strom, Panasonic is shopping around for another plant site and possible looking at the enticement package it was offered months ago before going with a deal in Kansas.
Strom said both these issues have to better solidified before lawmakers can even begin to work in earnest on the state budget.
LISTEN TO THE COMPLETE PODCAST WITH REP. STROM, REP. KANE and SEN. DANIELS
« Back to News