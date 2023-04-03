Posted: Apr 03, 2023 2:46 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2023 2:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Katie Pauline Plooster left home on March 14th and has not been seen since then. She was wearing a red flannel shirt and ripped up blue jeans.

If you see Katie, or have any information about her, contact Bartlesville Police Department detectives at 918-338-4050.