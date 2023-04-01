Posted: Apr 03, 2023 3:13 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2023 3:13 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office Responded to the McCord area on April 1, 2023, for a physical assault report.

An investigation revealed the victim had been using an electronic communication device with a third-party witness when Carson James Tipton was seen slapping the victim. Tipton fled the scene before a deputy arrived on the scene where the officer would observe redness to the victim’s face.

The victim had mentioned that Tipton allegedly made threats he was going to harm a school. The victim did not hear the threats herself but through a third-party witness. The witness advised there were no threats made.

The third party did explain that they (third-party and Tipton) had been watching the news about the recent school shooting where the third party would discuss with Tipton where he would say he felt like there would probably be more.

Osage County Deputies were able to locate Tipton the next day at the residence of the domestic assault.