Posted: Apr 03, 2023 6:56 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2023 6:56 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man that had just previously been released after bail jumping is back in jail for jaywalking, obstructing an officer and burglary in the first degree. Kristopher Chapman was also arrested June of last year for multiple other charges, including possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chapman had previously made bond on last year’s charges due to getting a personal recognizance bond (PR) for medical/substance abuse treatment. Chapman had been in the Valliant House for addiction and mental health for 42 days until March 17th, when he broke facility rules and was forced to leave, for having a cellphone, failing a urine analysis, and admitting to using meth on facility grounds.

Chapman was supposed to appear back for court on March 22nd but failed and was later arrested for the charges listed above. According to an affidavit, Chapman was walking with the flow of traffic in the roadway when the sidewalk was accessible. When approached by officers, Chapman gave a fake name and then took off on foot from officers. Chapman would be discovered in a third parties home that he entered illegally.

Officers were given permission to enter the home by the owner and would find Chapman and arrest him at the residence. Chapman has an aggregate bond of $75,000 in all of his cases, and his next court date is set for April 28th.