Posted: Apr 04, 2023 9:21 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2023 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

You're invited to catch a few fish, have some fun and help out the Dewey High School Future Farmers of America.

David Hughbanks appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to let everyone know that The Dewey FFA Alumni is hosting the 2nd Annual Crappie Fishing Tournament on Saturday, April 15 at Copan Lake. Check-in starts at 6am at Washington Cove with lines in the water at 7:30am and weigh-in at 2:30pm.

Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place and the Big Fish Contest.

Entry fee is $40.with all proceeds going to the Dewey FFA. Contact Quentin Eckert for more information at 918-327-6736. Dewey FFA Alumni Association is a 501(3)c organization.