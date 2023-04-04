Posted: Apr 04, 2023 10:55 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2023 10:56 AM

Nathan Thompson

As Bartlesville’s population shifts to newer neighborhoods, different City Council ward boundaries have now been established.

Greg Curtis, the city’s assistant community development director, says state law requires the City Council to adjust the ward boundaries after each census to ensure equal representation and contiguous territory.

Curtis says Ward 2 in Bartlesville’s south city limits has experienced the most growth, where Ward 4 in the northwest corner is seeing a population decrease. Because of those changes, adjustments to Bartlesville’s five boundaries were needed.

The new wards maps are effective immediately.

Here is a link to the new and old ward maps, courtesy of the City of Bartlesville.