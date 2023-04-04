News
City of Bartlesville
Trash Routes Amended for Good Friday
Most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Friday, and Friday trash routes will be changed to Wednesday, this week due to the Good Friday holiday.
According to the city, trash must be placed at its normal collection point no later than 6 a.m. on Wednesday for collection this week.
The recycling center will also be closed for the Good Friday holiday. Police and fire services will continue uninterrupted.
