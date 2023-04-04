Posted: Apr 04, 2023 5:02 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2023 5:02 PM

Dalton Spence

Oklahoma Wesleyan softball (26-6) is on the road to face the #20 Ottawa Lady Braves (27-4) in a double header on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles are coming off back-to-back 8-0 wins over Southwestern over the weekend.

OKWU has been dominate at home so far but the Achilles heel on paper have been road games sitting at 2-3.

The Lady Eagles will need to find their mojo early in the double header as Ottawa is the only team in the KCAC unbeaten in conference play. An OKWU sweep would out the Lady Eagles tied for first the conference. The double header begin at 2 p.m. with the second game to follow shortly after.