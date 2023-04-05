News
Oklahoma
Posted: Apr 05, 2023 6:01 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2023 6:10 AM
PODCAST: Senator James Lankford
Tom Davis
US Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford was visiting the area during his Easter Break from Capitol Hill. One of his stops was in Bartlesville, where he visited the Phillip 66 Research Center.
During our Podcast, Lankford spoke about President Trump and how he is being treated by the legal system. He also touched on the border, the Chinese spy balloon update, energey policy and the economy.
« Back to News