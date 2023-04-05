Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Sports

Posted: Apr 05, 2023 7:14 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2023 7:25 AM

Bartlesville Soccer Swept by Broken Arrow

Share on RSS

 

Evan Fahrbach

Bartlesville High soccer was swept at home on Tuesday night by Broken Arrow.

Both BHS teams were shut out.

The Lady Bruins lost 1-0, while the Bruin guy fell to the Tigers 3-0. Bartlesville was down 1-0 at halftime - the Tigers then tacked on two more goals in the second half.

The Bartlesville girls drop to 0-2 in District play, the Bruin guys are 1-1.

Both BHS teams are scheduled to go to Booker T. Washington for their next District double-header on Friday night.


« Back to News