Posted: Apr 05, 2023 6:03 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2023 6:03 PM

Dalton Spence

Oklahoma Wesleyan softball would take on #17 Ottawa in a double header on Wednesday and would come away with a split.

OKWU would drop game one to the Lady Braves 8-4 after Ottawa took a 6-1 lead. A three-run fourth inning would put the Lady Eagles within striking distance but the damage was already done.

Game two would belong to Oklahoma Wesleyan coming away with a 3-2 win. Going into the fifth, the Eagles and Braves were tied at one before OKWU was able to get some offense going with a couple doubles and a bad throw to home to separate from Ottawa.

Oklahoma Wesleyan stands at 27-7 (11-3) this season after giving Ottawa its first conference loss of the season.