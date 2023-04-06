Posted: Apr 06, 2023 9:46 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2023 9:46 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care announced in March that the W .R. Bohon Health Clinic will expand services with the help of Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Cordell Rumsey, Executive Director with Elder Care, and Lori Rexwinkle, Chief Operations Office with Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, said the expansion of services at the clinic began on April 1, 2023, and that everything is off to a very good start.

Cordell Rumsey said, “We are proud that our W.R. Bohon Health Clinic has served the community for years and are thrilled to announce this expansion. Dr. Jerry Brad Jarrell will continue to serve patients with comprehensive patient focused care. This high standard of care has presented strains on the sustainability of the health clinic. To keep the W.R. Bohon Health Clinic serving our community for years to come, CHC/SEK will take over operation which allows us to continue serving aging adults in Washington, Nowata, and Osage counties.”

Lori Rexwinke sai, "CHC/SEK has multiple sites throughout Kansas and Oklahoma where it is known as CHC/OK. The CHC experience, mission, and vision for the clinic is a perfect fit for clinic patients and the community. This relationship brings advantages to new and future patients especially for those on Medicare including benefits for those with limited income."