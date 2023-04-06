Posted: Apr 06, 2023 1:22 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2023 2:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

For the second night in a row, the National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a freeze warning for late Thursday and early Friday morning across portions of Northeast Oklahoma.

The freeze warning is in effect from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. for Osage, Washington, Nowata and Creek counties, including the cities of Bartlesville, Dewey, Nowata, Pawhuska and Sapulpa.

The weather service forecast shows temperatures could be as low as 29 degrees during the overnight hours, prompting the warning to be issued.

The conditions could kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.