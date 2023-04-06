Posted: Apr 06, 2023 2:09 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2023 2:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Police Department issued their monthly report this week showing how many calls for service officers responded to in March.

According to the report, there were 3,332 total calls in March, including 225 animal calls, 221 welfare checks and 216 calls to 911. Officers responded to 157 disturbances, 75 calls for suspicious activity and 37 traffic crashes.

The police department’s new Mental Health Unit handled 132 calls in March, with 59 of those calls for homelessness outreach and engagement. The police department says the Mental Health Unit is increasing their efforts to address the growing homelessness problem in Bartlesville.