Posted: Apr 07, 2023 9:35 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2023 9:36 AM

Chase McNutt

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 contribution to AbilityWorks of Oklahoma, whose purpose is to empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to reach their fullest potential.

The funds from the donation will be used to purchase new furniture and kitchen appliances as part of the remodel of one of its group homes.

Arvest commercial banker Rachelle Wilson presented the check to AbilityWorks chief executive officer Becky Ingram and board members Janie Kirkpatrick and Andy Novak.

“AbilityWorks has been empowering individuals in our community through its comprehensive programs since the 1950s,” Wilson said. “It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.”

AbilityWorks advocates for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, supporting individuals in both the vocational and residential models. Team members teach daily living and employment skills and promote independence and meaningful lives.

“On behalf of AbilityWorks, we want to thank the Arvest Foundation for the continued support of our programs and mission,” said Ingram.