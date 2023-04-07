Posted: Apr 07, 2023 9:43 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2023 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

The two major school bills at the state capitol were at the center of a tug-of-war between the leadership of the House and Senate at the time of our CAPITOL CALL program powered by Phillips 66 on KWON on Friday morning.

Representative Judd Strom, Representative John B. Kane and Senator Julie Daniels said they are hopeful there will be an agreement soon.

Judd Strom had spent most of Thursday evening at a meeting on a report of exempt purchses. This involved purchases of about $ 3.2 billion over the past half decade. This also had a bit to do with the Swadley's BBQ mess. Strom said that a billion of that sum was transportation costs but the other $2.2 billion is something they need to get a better handle on.