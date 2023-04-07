Posted: Apr 07, 2023 1:03 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2023 1:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to discuss and vote on several items.

According to the agenda, the commissioners are expected to re-appoint Tyler Vaclaw and Lester Gagan to the Washington County Public Facilities Authority Board of Trustees for a two-year term. Also, the commissioners will receive March month-end reports from all county offices and departments.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to discuss a contract renewal between the Sheriff’s Office and City Tele Coin, Incorporated — a company that supplies communication technology for jail inmates.

The Commissioners will acknowledge receipt of correspondence and reports for five county offices ranging from grant funding requests to the treasurer’s office report.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Center located in downtown Bartlesville. The meeting is open to the public.