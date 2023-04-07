Posted: Apr 07, 2023 1:28 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2023 1:49 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Court this week on the charge of first-degree burglary. Kenneth Scharnhorst was arrested on April 5th after residents in their own home discovered Scharnhorst sleeping on their couch. According to an affidavit, Scharnhorst had entered a random house on the 300 block of NW Robin when he was looking for a place to sleep.

The homeowners believe he made entry through the garage that had been left open overnight. After the police were called, it was discovered that Scharnhorst had raided the refrigerator in the home and had eaten a box of cereal, a bottle of ranch, a container of cottage cheese, and drank two-gallon jugs of sweet tea.

The homeowners told police that they had never heard Scharnhorst enter their house, as they were all fast asleep. There were young children in the home as well. Scharnhorst is currently being held over on a $75,000 bond and his next court date is set for April 12th