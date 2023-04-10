Posted: Apr 10, 2023 1:31 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2023 1:58 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly meeting and continued their spring cleaning. Surplussing several computers and other electronics as well as approving end of the month reports.

The commissioners appointed Travis Millard as the interim fairground caretaker. This is what one employee had to say Millard’s performance so far and the terms of Millard’s position.

The commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska. The meeting is opened to the public.