Posted: Apr 10, 2023 1:56 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2023 1:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

Exciting developments could be on the way for a long-proposed Washington County Expo Center.

Tyler Vaclaw, who is a trustee on the Washington County Public Facilities Authority Board, says he and one other trustee made a recent trip to Texas to see what the potential could be for a combined exposition center and sports complex in Washington County. He says it is important to complete a feasibility study to make sure any proposal is a good fit for Washington County.

Vaclaw says the proposition still has a way to go and that it will be important for Washington County to have a cash balance-neutral facility. If that is a direction the county goes, then the facility could be on an upcoming election ballot.