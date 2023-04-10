Posted: Apr 10, 2023 5:20 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2023 5:22 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska School Board met in its monthly meeting and reorganized the school board early in the meeting.

The board approved to renew the school districts membership with the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center for the 2023-24 school year

During the superintendent’s report, Superintendent David Cash says the school district is $230,000 above in revenue compared to this time last year.

Cash also gave an update on the construction of the new football stadium.

The Pawhuska School Board meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 5:30.