Posted: Apr 13, 2023 10:34 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2023 10:37 AM

Tom Davis

Saturday is a big day in Bartlesville for two prominenct faith-based entities. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble invited everyone to GET REAL Ministries to their monthly Jesus Burger event, now outdoors on South 14th Street across from the FYC gas station Saturday at 6pm.

Pastor Gamble also took the time to invite the public to also attend a very special open house at another faith-based place--The Rock's new building, The Creamery, from 6 to 8pm at 515 W. Frank Phillips in Bartlesville. Gamble said the new facility will be used for GED classes, job training and a place for high school-aged teenagers to spend time complete with video games and e-sports.