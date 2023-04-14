Posted: Apr 14, 2023 2:41 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2023 2:42 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Police Department Evening Shift responded to the 1100 block of SE Madison (Willows Apartments) in reference to a shooting Thursday night at about 9:05pm. Once officers arrived on scene they located one male subject who was injured and lying in the grass outside an apartment building.

According to a press release from BPD Captain Andrew Ward, a short time later the Bartlesville Dispatch Center received information that an additional person had arrived at Bartlesville Ascension St. John with injuries. The Bartlesville Criminal Investigations Division is currently working the scene. Both injured person(s) have been transported to Tulsa Hospitals.

More information will be released as it becomes available.