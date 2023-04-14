Posted: Apr 14, 2023 9:48 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2023 9:48 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Education Ryan Walters was in Bartlesville Friday making the rounds to some private schools and Bartlesville High School.

Walters visited briefly with Bartlesville Radio Friday morning where he spoke passionately about the Save Women's Sports Act, which keeps transgender male athletes from participating in girls or women's sports.