Posted: Apr 14, 2023 9:54 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2023 10:30 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will hold their weekly meeting Monday morning, where they will take care of normal business and a new agreement with the Cherokee Nation.

According to an agenda published Friday, the commissioners are expected to take action on a memorandum of understanding between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Cherokee Nation Marshals to exchange information on sex offender registration and offender status information.

The commissioners are also expected to take action on a resolution for reimbursement to the County Election Board for the next fiscal year.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville.