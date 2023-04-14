Posted: Apr 14, 2023 10:07 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2023 10:07 AM

Nathan Thompson

This weekend will be a perfect time to rediscover the magic of Woolaroc as the Spring Trader’s Encampment will be set up both Friday and Saturday.

The encampment is near the shores of Crystal Lake where the Mountain Man Camp is located. According to Woolaroc’s social media page, the camp has quickly become a favorite for traders and re-enactors from across the country and will be historically accurate, recreating what a settlement of this type would have looked like in the 1840s.

The Trader's Encampment is open to the public, and guests are encouraged to park and walk through the camp. There is no additional admission required; regular admission at the gate includes entrance to the event.

For more information, visit www.woolaroc.org

Photo courtesy of Woolaroc