Posted: Apr 14, 2023 3:37 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2023 3:37 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County commissioners will meet for their weekly meeting on Monday to open bids for ambulance services in the Barnsdall and Avant area beginning on July 1, 2023. The proposal must indicate if it is for basic life support or advanced life support.

The commissioners will also take possible action on installation of four fire hydrants and related materials for $19,925.40.

The commissioners meet at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska at 10 a.m.