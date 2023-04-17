Posted: Apr 17, 2023 9:43 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2023 9:56 AM

Tom Davis

We will see you, Tuesday, April 18th, at the Bartlesville Community Center!

We'll kick things off with booth browsing and cake judging at 3pm and theen it's upstairs to show at 6:30pm.

You can still purchase your tickets for $13 at KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM, Moxie on Second, Cliff's Design Center, The Center and KGGF KQQF KUSN in Coffeyville, KS.

For Group Discounts visit The Center Box Office or www.bartlesvillecenter.com.