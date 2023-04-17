Posted: Apr 17, 2023 1:35 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2023 1:46 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly meeting and opened bids for ambulance services for the Barnsdall and Avant areas. Ultimately deciding to table the item for another week so the commissioners could individually look into which one would be best for the two communities throughout the week.

The commissioners also surplus several items for emergency services such as four computers and other items as well as the fairgrounds including three mowers and a John Deere Gator.

Commissioner Everett Piper says it shows the fairgrounds are moving in the right direction.

The commissioners meet at 10 a.m. every Monday at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska.