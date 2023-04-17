Posted: Apr 17, 2023 4:41 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2023 4:42 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met this Monday morning for their weekly Monday meeting and started with the approval of two commissioner sales, one being Block 12 in Lot 46 of the Nowata/Wettack Addition. The other being Block 8 North 50 feet of lot 2.

Nowata County Sherriff Jason McClain also gave his update on the intercom system in the jails.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday for their regular weekly meeting at 9 am at the Nowata County Courthouse annex. The meetings are open to the public.