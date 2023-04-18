Posted: Apr 18, 2023 7:13 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2023 7:15 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen will hold in-person town hall meetings on Tuesday, May 2nd and Friday, May 5th. Constituents are invited to attend and share their thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma.

Congressman Brecheen has so far held 28 in-person town halls throughout Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District with more to be announced soon.

Tuesday, May 2:

8:00am - 9:00am

Krebs Town Hall

Krebs Community Center

85 S. Main Street

Krebs, OK 74554

10:00am - 11:00am

Eufaula Town Hall

VFW Post 8798

121182 State Hwy 9

Eufaula, OK 74432

12:00pm - 1:00pm

Fort Gibson Town Hall

Fort Gibson American Legion Post 20

201 SE Railroad St.

Fort Gibson, OK 74434

2:00pm - 3:00pm

Wagoner Town Hall

Wagoner Community Building

102 N. Jefferson St.

Wagoner, OK 74467

Friday, May 5:

9:30am - 10:30am

Dewey Town Hall

Washington County Fairgrounds

1109 N. Delaware St.

Dewey, OK 74029

2:00pm - 3:00pm

Chelsea Town Hall

Chelsea Civic Center

618 Pine St.

Chelsea, OK 74016

4:00pm - 5:00pm

Oologah Town Hall

Oologah Town Hall

225 W. Alta Ave.

Oologah, OK 74053