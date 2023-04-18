News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Apr 18, 2023 7:13 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2023 7:15 AM
Congressman Josh Brecheen Announces May In-Person Town Halls
Tom Davis
Congressman Josh Brecheen will hold in-person town hall meetings on Tuesday, May 2nd and Friday, May 5th. Constituents are invited to attend and share their thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma.
Congressman Brecheen has so far held 28 in-person town halls throughout Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District with more to be announced soon.
Tuesday, May 2:
8:00am - 9:00am
Krebs Town Hall
Krebs Community Center
85 S. Main Street
Krebs, OK 74554
10:00am - 11:00am
Eufaula Town Hall
VFW Post 8798
121182 State Hwy 9
Eufaula, OK 74432
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Fort Gibson Town Hall
Fort Gibson American Legion Post 20
201 SE Railroad St.
Fort Gibson, OK 74434
2:00pm - 3:00pm
Wagoner Town Hall
Wagoner Community Building
102 N. Jefferson St.
Wagoner, OK 74467
Friday, May 5:
9:30am - 10:30am
Dewey Town Hall
Washington County Fairgrounds
1109 N. Delaware St.
Dewey, OK 74029
2:00pm - 3:00pm
Chelsea Town Hall
Chelsea Civic Center
618 Pine St.
Chelsea, OK 74016
4:00pm - 5:00pm
Oologah Town Hall
Oologah Town Hall
225 W. Alta Ave.
Oologah, OK 74053
