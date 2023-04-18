Posted: Apr 18, 2023 1:48 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2023 1:48 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska Scout Troop 33 and Wash-Sha-She Lodge 110 are hosting a Mother’s Day Steak Dinner to help on May 13, from 5-7 p.m. from the Methodist Family Life Center. The meal is $15 per plate where the proceeds will go to help get scouts to summer camp.

Scouts will be selling tickets prior to the event but there is an option to pay at the door on the day of the dinner.