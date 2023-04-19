News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Tickets Still Available for BPSD Hall of Fame Ceremony
Nathan Thompson
There are just a few days left to secure tickets for the 13th annual Bartlesville Educator Hall of Fame ceremony.
The ceremony will honor retired Bartlesville teachers Jean Fincher, Darrell Ballard, Linda Shipley and Legacy Inductee Rita Wade.
It begins at 4 p.m. on April 27 at The Center in downtown Bartlesville. Tickets are available online at https://bpsfoundation.org/educator-hall-of-fame or by calling the Bartlesville Public School Foundation office at 918-336-8600, ext. 3525.
